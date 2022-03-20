1 killed and multiple wounded in overnight shooting in Dallas

By Michelle Watson and Keith Allen, CNN

One person was killed and multiple people wounded in an overnight shooting in Dallas, according to Dallas Police Department spokesperson Brian Martinez.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around midnight, Martinez told CNN in an email Sunday.

“I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries. Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident,” he said.

Police cautioned that information is limited and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.