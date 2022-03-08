Three police officers shot, one killed in altercation in Missouri

By Andy Rose, CNN

Three police officers in Joplin, Missouri, were shot Tuesday during a pursuit of a suspect, and one officer died, authorities said.

One officer is in critical condition and the other is in serious but stable condition, Assistant Chief Brian Lewis said in a news release.

The suspect is also dead, police said.

The series of events began when officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call and found the suspect.

“As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, he shot two officers and fled the scene in a stolen patrol car,” Lewis said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle and fired at offers, striking one. The suspect was shot when officers returned fire, police said.

Authorities are not releasing any names.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a tweet he was “praying for the officers involved in the shooting today in Joplin, as well as for their families and fellow officers.”

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a non-profit dedicated to memorializing fallen officers, 66 officers have died in the line of duty this year, including nine by gunfire, before Tuesday.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.