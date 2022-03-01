Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

By Sarah Moon, CNN

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California’s Bay Area, police said.

The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said in a tweet and he was still there Tuesday. CNN has reached out to Velasquez and his manager for comment. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Police provided few details, other than saying the incident occurred near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. CNN has requested a police report but had not received one by Tuesday afternoon.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” San Jose police said.

Delaney Murray of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said, “Our Office has not received the police report yet to review and therefore have no information on Mr. Velasquez. No charges have been filed at this time.”

A jail entry indicated there was no bail set and a court hearing was possible for Wednesday.

Velasquez, 39, competed for the UFC in the heavyweight division and became a two-time champion. His last fight was in 2019.

The mixed martial arts professional had 12 wins by knockout, two by decision and two title defenses, according to his UFC profile. Velasquez had three losses.

His hometown is Salinas, California, and he trained in San Jose. After leaving the UFC, Velasquez turned to professional wrestling.

