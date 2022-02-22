2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, the Utah National Guard tweeted.

No crew members were injured, the tweet said.

Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said.

The accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.