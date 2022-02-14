Daytona 500 Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the Daytona 500, the first race of the racing season for NASCAR.

February 20, 2022 – The 64th Annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place.

February 15, 2021 – Michael McDowell wins the 63rd Annual Daytona 500.

Other Facts

“The Great American Race” is 200 laps and covers 500 miles.

February 22, 1959 – The first Daytona 500 is held and Lee Petty defeats Johnny Beauchamp.

February 18, 2001 – Seven time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash on the final lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.

Records as of the 63rd Annual Daytona 500

Most Victories: (7) Richard Petty (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81)

Most Consecutive Victories: (2) Richard Petty (1973-74); Cale Yarborough (1983-84); Sterling Marlin (1994-95); Denny Hamlin (2019-20)

Most Career Starts: (33) Dave Marcis

Driver Leading the Most Laps and Winning: (184) Richard Petty (1964)

Driver Leading the Fewest Laps and Winning: (1) Kurt Busch (2017)

Lowest Starting Position by a Winner: (39) Matt Kenseth (2009)

Fastest Winning Speed: 177.602 mph, Buddy Baker (1980)

Slowest Winning Speed: 124.740 mph, Junior Johnson (1960)

Youngest Winner: 20 years, 0 months, 1 day, Trevor Bayne (2011)

Oldest Winner: 50 years, 2 months, 11 days, Bobby Allison (1988)

