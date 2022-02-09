5 things to know for February 9: Capitol riot, Covid-19, USPS, TikTok, North Korea

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

1. Capitol riot

The top two Republican leaders in Congress were at odds yesterday over the Republican National Committee’s resolution to formally censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The RNC referred to that day as “legitimate political discourse” in the resolution, but in a rare break with the RNC, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said what occurred was “a violent insurrection.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, defended the RNC’s choice of words. Separately, liberal activists are mounting a legal case to block Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for reelection in North Carolina, arguing he stoked violence by telling the insurrectionists it was “time to fight” days before the attack.

2. Coronavirus

States are pulling back on Covid-19 restrictions despite warnings from the CDC that it is too early to do so. There are about 290,000 new coronavirus cases every day, and hospitalization rates are higher than they were at the peak of the Delta surge, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said yesterday, adding it’s too early to lift mask mandates. Despite calls to keep restrictions in place, several states — including California and Delaware — have already announced updated guidance to drop indoor mask mandates in the coming days. And in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to lift the state’s strict Covid-19 mitigation requirements for businesses today. That mandate requires businesses to ask customers for proof of vaccination and for them to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking.

3. US Postal Service

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a sweeping bipartisan bill that would overhaul the US Postal Service’s finances and allow the agency to modernize its service after years of crippling losses. The Postal Service Reform Act would require retired postal employees to enroll in Medicare when eligible, while dropping a previous mandate that forced the agency to cover its health care costs years in advance. Those two measures would save the USPS nearly $50 billion over the next decade, according to the House Oversight Committee. The US Postal Service’s “dire financial condition” has kept the agency from modernizing and prevented plans to replace the vast majority of its aging vehicle fleet with electric trucks, according to a USPS spokesperson. The bill, which cleared the House by a 342-92 vote, now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to be voted on by the end of next week.

4. TikTok

The popular social media platform TikTok says it will strengthen efforts to regulate dangerous content, including harmful hoaxes and videos that promote eating disorders and hateful ideologies. The move comes after a viral TikTok hoax last year warned of forthcoming real-world violence in schools. While the threats were vague, they resulted in school shutdowns across the United States. TikTok also announced a new “dangerous acts and challenges” campaign that will ask creators to make videos asking their followers to follow specific steps when viewing content: stop, think, decide and act. TikTok’s move comes at a time when Spotify is under scrutiny for podcast host Joe Rogan’s rhetoric on race and Covid-19.

5. North Korea

North Korea boasted yesterday that it is one of the few countries capable of “shaking up the world” by firing a missile that could reach the US mainland. The hostile statement comes amid rising international tension over a recent series of North Korean ballistic missile tests. At least seven missile launches have occurred since last month, including their most powerful test since 2017– which was believed to be capable of striking US territories in the Pacific Ocean. The US State Department issued a statement urging North Korea to return to peaceful dialog, calls that Pyongyang has persistently ignored.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

2022 Oscar nominations announced

Looking for a great movie to watch? Check out this list of Oscar contenders.

Winners announced at the 2022 Brit Awards

Yesterday was a big day in entertainment news across the pond too!

Apple unveils contactless “Tap to Pay” feature

Dear Apple, can you please give us shatter-proof screens next? Sincerely, all iPhone users worldwide.

This is the wildlife photo of the year, as chosen by the public

The enchanting image of a frozen lake seriously could have been pulled from a scene in “Game of Thrones.”

More Revolutionary War-era cannons have been found in Georgia

Ahoy! After this remarkable find, divers are searching the depths of the Savannah River for more historic treasure.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of a second event, another setback following her tumble in the giant slalom on Monday. Shiffrin, who is widely considered the most dominant skier of her generation, said she was feeling “pretty low” after the run.

Follow the latest news and highlights from the Winter Olympics here.

TODAY’S NUMBER

500,000

That’s how many vehicles Hyundai and Kia are recalling due to fire risks. According to the automakers, a defect in some models can spark a short circuit and possibly start a fire in the engine compartment even when the vehicles are not running. The companies are telling owners to park their cars outside and away from buildings until they can be brought in for service.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Peloton is at an important juncture, and we are taking decisive steps.”

— Former Peloton CEO John Foley, on cutting 2,800 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to help reinvigorate the struggling fitness company. Peloton said it will lay off about 20% of its workforce and reduce the number of warehouses due to its financial performance. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, was also named the company’s new CEO and president, replacing Foley effective today.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Walking a Tightrope Between Mountains

Life is about balance. Enjoy this quick lesson from a professional slack-liner. (Click here to view)

