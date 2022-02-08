Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with fatal crash

By Amir Vera and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that left a 29-year-old woman dead, the sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, announced Tuesday.

Everett sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries from the crash that took place December 23 in Loudoun County, according to a news release.

His passenger, Olivia Peters, died of her injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted speed limit, which was 45 mph, prior to the crash, the release said. Everett was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle left the road, slamming into several trees before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Everett, 29, who resides in Ashburn, turned himself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, the news release said.

Kaveh Noorishad, Everett’s attorney, told CNN in a statement that his client “voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter” and was released on bond shortly afterward.

“Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations,” Noorishad said. “We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

The Commanders released a statement to CNN saying they “were aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

“We will have no further comment at this time,” the team’s statement read.

Everett signed with the Commanders as a free agent in 2015. Before that, he had been signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released, according to his biography on the Commanders website. He played football at Texas A&M University.

CNN’s Carma Hassan and Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.