When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities
By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologists
A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains, the Midwest and into New England.
Here’s how it’s expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east through Friday:
Dallas
Winter storm warning: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT Thursday
Ice: Up to three-tenths of an inch
Snow: 1 to 3 inches
Peak: Midnight through noon CT Thursday
St. Louis
Winter storm warning: Now until noon CT Thursday
Snow: 8 to 11 inches
Sleet: 1.5 inches
Peak: During the day Wednesday and all of Thursday morning
Chicago
Winter storm warning: Now until 6 p.m. CT Wednesday
Snow: 4 to 8 inches (heavier in south and east metro areas)
Peak: Now through mid-afternoon Wednesday
Memphis
Ice storm warning: Midnight CT Thursday to midnight CT Friday
Ice: Around half an inch
Peak: Thursday morning through afternoon
Louisville, Kentucky
Ice storm warning: 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Up to half an inch
Snow: Around 1 inch
Sleet: Around 1 inch
Peak: Freezing rain during daylight hours Thursday
Cincinnati
Winter storm warning: Midnight ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Up to a half inch
Snow: 1 to 3 inches
Sleet: 1 to 3 inches
Peak: Freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoon
South Bend, Indiana
Winter storm warning: Now until 7 p.m. ET Thursday
Snow: 12 to 16 inches (locally up to 18 inches)
Peak: All day Wednesday into Thursday morning
Indianapolis
Winter storm warning: Now until 1 a.m. ET Friday
Ice: Initial glaze
Snow: 6 to 10 inches
Peak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon Thursday
Detroit
Winter storm warning: Now until 10 p.m. ET Thursday
Snow: 10 to 14 inches
Peak: Now through early afternoon Thursday
