Texas synagogue hostage-taker died from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

By Josh Campbell, CNN

Texas synagogue hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to records released Friday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Akram’s manner of death has been ruled homicide. Medical examiner records list Akram’s time of death as 9:22 p.m. on January 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

