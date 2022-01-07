Amy Schneider becomes the first woman to win more than $1 million on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Sarah Moon, CNN

Amy Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the first woman and the fourth person on “Jeopardy!” to earn more than $1 million in winnings on Friday’s episode.

Schneider’s $42,200 score in her 28th victory brought her total winnings to $1,019,001, according to the game show.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said in a statement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak yielded $2,520,700; James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over the course of 32 victories; and Matt Amodio, who won $1,518,601 during his 38-game streak last year.

Her next game will be broadcast on Monday.

