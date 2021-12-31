Schools and colleges change schedules due to rise in Covid cases

By Elizabeth Stuart, CNN

A growing number of school systems, colleges and universities are making changes to the beginning of the 2022 spring semester as a result of the surge in cases of Covid-19.

Duke University is extending its plan for remote classes by another week due to an “incredibly high” positive case count among faculty and students who are already in the area, the school announced Friday.

The school previously announced classes would be remote until January 10, but class will now be remote until January 18. The policy applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional school classes, the school said.

Michigan State University said classes will start remotely on January 10 and stay remote for three weeks, according to an announcement Friday. Residence halls will still be open for students who wish to move back to campus.

“I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I,” said University President Samuel Stanley, Jr. in his letter to students. “But it is important that we do so in a safe manner. Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus.”

Michigan State also said a decision will be made in the coming days as to whether booster shots will be required, vaccination against Covid-19 is already required.

There are now more than 30 colleges and universities either moving classes online or pushing back the start of the semester entirely, including Columbia University, Princeton University, Harvard University, and Yale University.

New York state university systems require boosters

Two state school systems in New York, the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY), are now required to have students get a Covid-19 booster and faculty be vaccinated by January 15, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday.

While students were required to be fully vaccinated before this mandate, faculty and staff at these schools systems were not required by the state.

The announcement comes as the state reported 76,555 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the virus rapidly spreads across the state. Hochul also said the state recorded around 8,000 hospitalizations on Thursday as well, which is about an 8% increase from the day prior.

“This is how we are going to ensure that these campuses stay open,” Hochul told reporters. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to protect the health of New Yorkers but also the health of the economy.”

“When you think about what happens to many of the smaller communities, particularly upstate, Long Island, when a community college shuts down or a SUNY school or a private school shuts down, that is devastating for the local economy. We can avoid this,” she continued.

There are 64 SUNY campuses, and 25 CUNY campuses in the state.

Miami-Dade public schools increases mask requirements

Miami-Dade County Public Schools became one of the first school districts in the state of Florida to make changes to its Covid-19 policy due to the explosion of the Omicron variant.

The school system will now require all adults entering its buildings and buses to wear masks when they return to school next week, following the holiday break. Students are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks.

The changes were needed because Miami-Dade County, home of the nation’s 4th largest school district, currently has a 25% positivity rate, said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho during a media briefing Thursday.

He expressed frustration with the inability to enact stronger protective protocols after the state’s Republican lead legislature recently passed a law during a special session prohibiting mandatory mask mandates for students and quarantining for students who have been exposed to the virus but are without symptoms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill opposing vaccination and mask mandates into law in November, at the time calling it, “the strongest piece of legislation that’s been enacted anywhere in the country.”

“As a science trained individual, as an educator, as a parent I cannot applicate my true belief in the expert advice of scientist,” said Carvalho. “It is clear to us, as is clear to any single reasonable scientifically-oriented expert across the country and internationally, that some of the recently adopted legislation and practices in the state of Florida fall short of meeting that basic standard.”

Carvalho sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Education Commissioner, asking for guidance on keeping schools open and safe during the current surge of Covid-19 while staying in compliance with the new law.

“The governor has been clear that Florida public schools need to stay open and continue providing high quality in-person education to all children. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should stay home from school until they recover,” said Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis. “Schools may not force healthy asymptomatic students to quarantine. Decisions about masking will continue to be up to parents, per Florida law passed in the November special session.”

Pushaw noted the requirement for written consent from a parental or legal guardian before any Covid testing can be performed on minors, as she continued.

“Children are fortunately at very low risk of serious illness from all variants of COVID-19. It is important for their well-being that kids have access to in-person education and supportive resources,” said Pushaw.

CNN reached out to Corcoran’s office but did not receive a response.

During the press conference, Carvalho said, the Florida constitution states there is “an indispensable right for the safety and security of children in our schools.” He said, “We are not abdicating our position of responsibility, we’re doing all that we can within the guidelines established, but we are simultaneously pursuing and exploring all legally available options to us, in partnership with other districts in the state of Florida,” to oppose the state government’s ban on student mask mandates.

This weekend, in addition to cleaning surfaces and confirming working ventilation systems, Covid testing sites will be available along with at home testing kits for Miami-Dade County School employees said Carvalho. Next week testing locations and test kits will be available for students in partnership with Miami-Dade County.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Taylor Romine, John Couwels, Leyla Santiago, Alta Spells, Steve Contorno, and Travis Nichols contributed to this report.