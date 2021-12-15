NYPD is seeking whoever spray-painted swastikas on Charging Bull near Wall Street and at City Hall

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The New York Police Department is searching for a man it says may be connected to scribbling swastikas on a pillar of City Hall as well as the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street.

The NYPD’s hate crimes task force is investigating three separate incidents and released details about a person being sought in connection with them.

A swastika was drawn on a pillar outside the entrance to City Hall on Monday, and a swastika was spray-painted on the Charging Bull statue on Tuesday, police said. Images and video of the incidents were captured by surveillance cameras and distributed by the NYPD.

The person in those two incidents may be connected to another swastika drawn on a downtown construction site downtown earlier in December, police said.

Investigators are looking for a male last seen wearing a black or gray poncho and who appears to walk with limp, police said in a news release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.