Delphi Murders: Police look for person behind fake social media profile

Authorities investigating the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in Delphi, Indiana, are asking for help finding the creator of a fake social media profile named ‘anthony_shots,’ according to an Indiana State Police (ISP) news release.

In February 2017, Abby and Libby set out to hike at the Delphi Historic Trails during a day off from school, but they never returned home. Their bodies were discovered the next day along a railroad bridge near Dear Creek in Delphi. Nearly five years later, the killer remains at large, CNN has reported.

In 2019, police released a new sketch and additional video from one of the girl’s cell phones, but despite tips flooding in, the case has yet to be solved.

Monday, Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police asked for the public’s help regarding the social media profile for ‘anthony_shots,’ which was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and possibly other social media sites, according to the news release.

The catfish account “used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” ISP said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

Investigators have identified the model pictured in the photos and are clear to say “he is not a person of interest in the investigation.” Detectives however are seeking information about “the person who created the anthony_shots profile,” according to the news release.

“Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535,” ISP said.

It is not clear how the person who created the account is connected to the killing of the two teenage girls.

