Multiple victims in shooting at Michigan high school; suspect is in custody

By Taylor Romine, CNN

A suspected shooter is in custody after Oakland County, Michigan, police responded to an “active shooter” at Oxford High School, where police say “there are multiple victims.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that it had a suspect in custody.

“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” according to a news release, referring to suspects.

At least four people were injured, authorities said. No confirmed fatalities had been reported.

Officers were searching the school for possible additional victims.

All evacuated students were being relocated to a nearby store for reunification with relatives.

Oxford is about 45 miles north of Detroit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

