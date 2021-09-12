Start your week smart: 9/11, hospitals, Europe, tennis history, Capitol charges

CNN - National

The US paused to honor what it lost on September 11, 2001 — and in the two decades since the terrorist attacks that changed the world. In services all over the country, bells rang, bagpipes wailed and tears flowed as the reading of thousands of victims’ names marked the nation’s collective grief years later.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday in a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in New York, alleging the senior royal abused her when she was 17. She’s seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial. Andrew has denied the allegations.

The Met Gala returns Monday after a two-year hiatus. But this year will be unlike any other — with the dolled up celebrities walking up the stairs either masked or vaccinated. The red carpet — the key part of the event — is between 5 and 8 p.m. ET. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

California voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. His critics met the threshold for a recall election in April after a monthslong effort to gather signatures in every county. Newsom is the second sitting governor in state history to face a recall election.

It’s that time of the year again — when Apple shows off its newest devices and gadgets. The tech giant’s event Tuesday will be virtual again this year, and the iPhone 13 is almost guaranteed to make an appearance. The rumored Apple Watch 7 could as well.

Michael Avenatti has until Wednesday to report to a federal prison camp in Sheridan, Oregon. The celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike. A judge declared a mistrial in a case in which he’s accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients for personal use.

A firefighter carries a water hose toward a blaze along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, California. Here’s a look at 40 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

Live and in-person, it’s the VMAs

This year’s Video Music Awards will be all about eager fans celebrating the return of live entertainment. The all-star lineup of presenters includes Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne and Cyndi Lauper. Justin Bieber leads with the most nods — check out the full list of nominees here. The show airs on MTV tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

New York’s comedy love fest

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will join some of comedy’s biggest names tonight to pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” is at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden

SNF’s back!

Sunday nights are for football — once again. The first game tonight pits the Chicago Bears against the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have new quarterbacks, so this should be fun. The matchup airs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Which school district became the first in the United States to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older?

A. San Francisco

B. Austin

C. Los Angeles

D. New York

