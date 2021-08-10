Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN - National

By Amir Vera and Maria Cartaya, CNN

The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28.

The Board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

“You can’t ignore this pandemic. It’s deadly, and it’s getting worse instead of better and the more we don’t use masks, the more we position the mutation of this virus to grow,” said Rosalind Osgood, school board chair, during the special board meeting Tuesday.

She later told CNN she’s not willing to “risk and play Russian roulette” with children who can’t get vaccinated.

Broward’s latest vote sets up a showdown with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who in July issued an executive order requiring the state’s health and education departments to create rules that allow parents — not schools — to decide whether their children should wear masks. The order effectively prohibits mask mandates in school districts.

“It’s safe to assume that the decision by Broward school board members to violate parents’ rights to make decisions for their own children will result in a similar response,” the governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told CNN.

The governor’s office Monday said the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the governor’s executive order.

“The fact of the matter is that parents are in the best position to know what’s best for their kids,” DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday. “Our policy, based on the parents’ bill of rights, is this is the parents’ decision under Florida law at this point.”

Osgood said she and the school board “refuse to be bullied into a perspective of parochial self-interest, where we are forced to place monetary value on people’s lives.”

“We have concluded that people’s lives are invaluable,” she said. “It is too big a chance to take when you do the cost-benefit analysis. It’s not ever OK to risk your child’s life.”

Several lawsuits have since been filed challenging the constitutionality of the executive order. Several school districts are considering mask mandates and a few have said masks will be required, with some opt-out exceptions.

Other school districts that have defied DeSantis’ executive order and instituted a mask mandate include Leon County, which includes Tallahassee; Alachua County, which includes Gainesville; Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa; and Orange County, which includes Orlando.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent letters to the superintendents of Leon and Alachua counties informing them that investigations of non-compliance had been initiated.

Corcoran’s letters also said he may recommend to the state Board of Education that the education department “withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for the Superintendent and all the members of the School Board.”

“There is no room for error or leniency when it comes to ensuring compliance with policies that allow parents and guardians to make health and educational choices for the children,” Corcoran’s letter read.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.