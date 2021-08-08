One killed, six injured in shooting at a Houston nightclub

CNN - National

By Camille Furst, CNN

One person died and six others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at an after-hours bar in Houston, according to a statement on social media from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

A fight broke out inside the club and “several individuals produced firearms and began firing,” according to Gonzalez’s statement.

The victim, identified as Derrick Johnson, was pronounced dead on scene, Gonzalez said. Five others were wounded, authorities said, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

“It is unclear how the deceased and wounded individuals are related to the shooting and fight disturbance,” Gonzalez said.

At this time, no one has been charged in this incident.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.