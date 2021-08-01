5 wounded in early morning shooting near Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police say

CNN - National

By Alta Spells and Gregory Lemos, CNN

A shooting in the French Quarter section of New Orleans left five people injured early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department told CNN in an email.

Officers responded to the call near Bourbon Street and Orleans Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Five victims were involved in the incident, and one person has been detained in connection with it, police said.

Information about the condition of the victims and specifics on the suspect and motive were not immediately available from police. The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to police.

Less than a mile away, one person was killed and three others were wounded in a separate shooting around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Iberville Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The four victims were transported to the hospital where a juvenile male was pronounced dead. The other three victims remain in stable condition, police said.

