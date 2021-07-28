MLB game postponed due to Covid-19 issues within Washington Nationals team

CNN - National

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

The Washington Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 issue within the Nationals organization.

Major League Baseball would not reveal details on how many or which players were directly impacted by Covid-19.

MLB postponed the evening game in Philadelphia to allow for continued testing and contact tracing for members of the Nationals.

On Tuesday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez pulled shortstop Trea Turner from their game against the Phillies, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Martinez told reporters after the game Turner was in isolation, but did not reveal whether the shortstop had been vaccinated.

This is the second instance involving Covid cases within the team this season. In April, the Nationals’ season-opening series against the New York Mets was postponed. At the time, Washington placed nine players on the team’s Covid-19 injured list as a result, with four of those being from positive tests, while the others being deemed close contacts.

MLB has rescheduled the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.