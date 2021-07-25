Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained

CNN - National

By Alta Spells, Jenn Selva and Andy Rose, CNN

Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.

Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, served 15 years on the force before he was killed in line of duty, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state.

“During his tenure at the Sheriff’s office he worked as a Corrections Deputy, Patrol Deputy and was currently assigned as a Detective,” the office said Saturday in a news release.

Two suspects have been detained and police are searching for a third, police said. The suspects “may be armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon, Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said during a news media briefing.

The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.