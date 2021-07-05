Rudy Giuliani Fast Facts

CNN - National

Here is a look at the life of Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City.

Personal

Birth date: May 28, 1944

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Father: Harold Giuliani, a tavern owner

Mother: Helen (D’Avanzo) Giuliani, a secretary

Marriages: Judith Nathan (May 24, 2003-2019, divorced); Donna Hanover (April 15, 1984-July 10, 2002, divorced); Regina Peruggi (October 26, 1968-1982, annulled)

Children: with Donna Hanover: Caroline and Andrew

Education: Manhattan College, B.A., 1965; New York University Law School, J.D., 1968 (magna cum laude)

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

Widely credited with New York’s revitalization during the 1990s, when crime dropped significantly and the economy boomed.

As mayor, Giuliani was pro-gay rights, pro-gun control and pro-abortion rights.

After the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani was widely praised for his response to the disaster.

His first marriage, to Regina Peruggi, was annulled after 14 years when Giuliani discovered he and his wife were second cousins.

His father, Harold Giuliani, served time in prison for armed robbery in the 1930s.

Timeline

1968-1970 – After graduating from law school, Giuliani clerks for Southern District of New York Judge Lloyd MacMahon.

1970 – Joins the office of the US Attorney.

1975-1977 – Moves to Washington after being named associate deputy attorney general and chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Harold Tyler.

1977-1981 – Returns to New York and joins the law firm of Patterson, Belknap, Webb and Tyler.

1981-1983 – Serves as associate attorney general, the third-highest position in the US Department of Justice.

1983-1989 – US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. During this time, Giuliani gains national prominence for prosecuting Ivan Boesky, Michael Milken and various mafia figures.

1989 – Giuliani resigns as US attorney and makes his first run for mayor of New York. He loses to David Dinkins in a close race.

1993 – Becomes the first Republican mayor of New York in 20 years, after defeating Dinkins.

January 1, 1994-December 31, 2001 – Mayor of New York.

1997 – Is reelected mayor by a wide margin, carrying four of New York’s five boroughs.

April 27, 2000 – Discloses that he is suffering from prostate cancer.

May 19, 2000 – Announces that he is dropping out of the race for the US Senate to focus on cancer treatment.

2001 – Is named Time’s Person of the Year.

October 15, 2001 – Is appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

2002 – His book, “Leadership,” is published.

January 2002 – Leaves the mayor’s office and founds Giuliani Partners, a security consulting firm.

March 8, 2002 – Receives the Ronald Reagan Presidential Freedom Award from Nancy Reagan.

August 30, 2004 – Delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in New York and later campaigns for President George W. Bush’s reelection.

March 2005 – Joins the Texas law firm of Bracewell & Patterson as a partner. The firm is then renamed Bracewell & Giuliani.

2006 – Bush appoints Giuliani to lead the delegation to Turin, Italy, for the closing ceremonies of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

February 5, 2007 – Files a statement of candidacy with the FEC for the 2008 presidential election.

January 30, 2008 – Drops out of the 2008 presidential election and endorses John McCain.

May 23, 2009 – Gets into an argument with publisher and filmmaker John McCluskey, who is later arrested for allegedly threatening to punch Giuliani.

January 19, 2016 – International law firm Greenberg Traurig says Giuliani is joining the company as global chair of its cybersecurity, privacy and crisis management practice and as senior adviser to CEO Richard A. Rosenbaum.

January 12, 2017 – President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team announces that Giuliani will join them as an adviser “concerning private sector cybersecurity problems and emerging solutions developing in the private sector.”

April 19, 2018 – Joins Trump’s personal legal team.

May 10, 2018 – Announces he has resigned from his law firm, Greenberg Traurig, in order to concentrate on his legal work for Trump during the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

January 16, 2019 – In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Giuliani says that he never denied Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, only that the president himself was not involved in collusion.

May 9, 2019 – The New York Times publishes a report in which Giuliani says that he plans to travel to Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who worked for a gas company called Burisma Holdings that was owned by an oligarch. Giuliani alleges that in 2016, the vice president improperly pressured Ukraine to oust a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Guliani’s allegation is undermined by a report from Bloomberg, which describes the Burisma investigation as “dormant” in 2016. Giuliani tells the Times it is appropriate for him to investigate Biden even as the former vice president campaigns for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

May 11, 2019 – Giuliani reverses course, saying that he will no longer travel to Ukraine to press the country’s leadership for an investigation into Biden and his son.

September 19, 2019 – Guiliani appears on CNN and says that he asked Ukrainian officials to look into Biden.

October 9, 2019 – Two of Giuliani’s associates, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas are apprehended by authorities at Dulles International Airport before boarding a flight to Vienna with one-way tickets. The men, who were helping Giuliani research Biden, are indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy, false statements and campaign finance violations. Parnas was Giuliani’s fixer in Ukraine, helping the former mayor connect with current and former officials abroad. Parnas and Fruman funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal donations from foreign nationals into a Trump-allied super PAC, according to the indictment. The men were also involved in a successful scheme to oust the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

October 10, 2019 – Giuliani tells The Atlantic that he had planned to travel to Vienna but did not intend to meet with Fruman and Parnas until they all returned from Europe. Separately, Trump says that he didn’t know Parnas and Fruman even though Parnas had posted multiple photos of himself with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr.

October 15, 2019 – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent testifies that around January 2019, Giuliani requested a visa from the State Department and the White House for former Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin to travel to the United States.

December 7, 2019 – After Giuliani returns from a trip to Ukraine, where he reportedly met with numerous former officials and filmed scenes for a TV show on the One America News Network, Trump announces that his personal lawyer is going to submit a report to Congress and the attorney general about his findings.

December 16, 2019 – The New Yorker publishes an article in which Giuliani is quoted saying the ouster of Yovanovitch was a key part of his effort to dig up dirt on Democrats on Trump’s behalf.

December 23, 2019 – New York magazine publishes an interview with Giuliani in which he accuses Jewish financier George Soros of appointing US ambassadors, employing FBI agents and being an enemy of Israel. Giuliani says his opposition to Soros is not rooted in anti-Semitism. “Soros is hardly a Jew,” says Giuliani. “I’m more of a Jew than Soros is.”

February 10, 2020 – US Attorney General William Barr confirms that the US Justice Department has been receiving information from Giuliani about his operation in Ukraine.

October 15, 2020 – The Washington Post reports that the White House was warned in 2019 that Giuliani “was being used to feed Russian misinformation” to the president. Citing conversations with four former officials familiar with the matter, the Post says that US intelligence agencies warned the White House that Giuliani “was the target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence” in which Trump was the intended recipient of the misinformation.

November 14, 2020 – Trump tweets that he has put Giuliani in charge of his campaign’s post-election legal challenges.

December 6, 2020 – Giuliani is admitted to Georgetown University Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the matter confirms to CNN. Earlier, Giuliani appeared to confirm his positive diagnosis, hours after it was announced on Twitter by Trump, by tweeting that he’s “getting great care and feeling good.” He leaves the hospital after four days.

January 25, 2021 – Election technology company Dominion Voting Systems files a lawsuit against Giuliani for $1.3 billion over his claims of election fraud.

April 29, 2021 – Federal agents execute a search warrant at Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office. Rober Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, says the warrant described an investigation into possible violation of foreign lobbying laws and that it sought communications between Giuliani and people including a former columnist for The Hill, John Solomon.

May 17, 2021 – A letter to the court from Giuliani’s attorneys is unsealed. It argues that federal authorities’ review of material seized from a covert search of Giuliani’s iCloud account in 2019 was illegal and suggested the search warrants executed late last month on his Manhattan home and office were the “fruit of this poisoned tree.”

June 24, 2021 – Giuliani’s law license is suspended when a New York state appellate court concludes he made “false and misleading statements” as Trump’s attorney regarding the 2020 election.

