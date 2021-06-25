This is what we know about those missing in the Miami condo collapse

CNN - National

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

At least 159 people were unaccounted for Friday, a day after the collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said.

Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building’s 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.

Here’s what we know about the missing.

Family of Paraguay’s first lady

The sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay’s first lady, Silvana López Moreira, were staying with their three children at the building, and Paraguay’s ministry of external relations has not been able to locate the family, the ministry told CNN en Español.

That family — including Sophia López Moreira and her husband Luis Pettengill — was in the US to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, Paraguay’s foreign minister said.

The Paraguayan first lady, along with her parents and her brother-in-law’s parents, arrived in Florida on Thursday after the collapse, the Paraguayan President’s office said.

Six Paraguayans in all are unaccounted for, the ministry tweeted.

9 Argentines, including a couple and their daughter

Argentines Andrés Galfrascoli, 45, his partner Fabián Nuñez, 55, and their daughter, Sofía Galfrascoli Núñez, 6, are among the missing, according to a friend.

The three were on vacation in Florida, staying at the condo of a friend, Nicolás Fernández.

Fernández told CNN en Español he spent time with the couple Wednesday night and made plans to meet up Thursday morning.

“We don’t know anything, we don’t have any closure and that’s what hurts,” Fernández told CNN.

Fernández has looked for his friends in local hospitals with no luck.

Nine Argentines were missing as of Thursday afternoon, the country’s consulate in Miami said on Twitter.

A relative of Chile’s ex-President

The first cousin of former Chilean President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s father is among those missing, his daughter told CNN Chile.

Since the collapse, Pascale Bonnefoy has not been able to communicate with her father, who lived in the part of the building that fell, she said.

“We haven’t been able to have specific information,” Bonnefoy said, adding the whereabouts of her father’s wife also aren’t known. She did not specify his wife’s nationality.

The Chilean consulate in Miami has offered to support the family in the search, Bonnefoy said. “I contacted the consul, and he offered his help, but since there is no information either, there is not much that can be done.”

So far, Chilean authorities have not reported missing nationals after the collapse. CNN is trying to contact the Chilean consulate in Miami.

6 Colombians

Six Colombian citizens are unaccounted for following the collapse, Colombian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Camila Mugno told CNN on Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they were inside the building at the moment of the collapse. Records indicated that the six had been staying there, the foreign ministry’s office said.

The six Colombian citizens include a family of three from Medellin, and other travelers, Mugno told CNN.

Venezuelans also missing

“At the moment we are handling information from six Venezuelans not located in the collapse of the building in Surfside,” Brian Fincheltub, Venezuela’s consular affairs director, tweeted.

Jewish community members are missing, rabbis say

Some members from The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue are among the 99 people unaccounted for, Rabbi Sholom Lipskar told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“This is something that transcends our capacity for understanding,” Lipskar said about the collapse. “It’s a reality, we accept it and we have to learn as we do in our culture of resilience to move forward.”

The outpouring of support has been unprecedented, Lipskar said.

“There are way more volunteers than we can use. Our synagogue big hall, which is a giant space, is filled with blankets, pillows, microwave ovens, chargers, food. It is an extraordinary outpouring and it’s real and it’s sincere,” he said.

“The only thing that helps in these times is kindness and empathy and togetherness, because you can’t take away the reality,” Lipskar said, and for each family member waiting for news from a loved one, there are about five or six community members with them, giving support.

Members of the synagogue believed to be missing are Nancy Kress Levin, Jay Kleinman, Frankie Kleinman, Arie Leib, Yisroel Tzvi Yosef and Tzvi Doniel, according to Lipskar.

Rabbi Eliot Pearlson, who leads Temple Menorah, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, “It’s hard to explain. This doesn’t happen in America. It’s doesn’t happen in Miami Beach. It doesn’t happen in our homes. And it’s very difficult to comprehend how it’s possible.”

Pearlson said that he saw people come together in compassion following the collapse, and his temple will host an emergency prayer service on Friday.

Three generations of one family from his temple are of the 99 people unaccounted for, he said.

He added, “I have to tell you, when I walked past ground zero, there was row after row after row of firefighters who are literally waiting to rush into a building that could fall at any time.”

Uruguayan citizens missing

Three Uruguayan citizens are among the missing, according to the consulate in Miami.

The consulate is in contact with local authorities and with the families of the people missing, said Consul General Eduardo Bouzout.

“The relatives are very concerned, of course, because they have not been able to contact them since they have knowledge of this tragic collapse,” said Bouzout in audio shared by the consulate with CNN.

Missing mother and grandmother

A woman who said creaking noises woke her up in the building the night before the collapse is missing, her son, Pablo Rodriguez, said.

Both his mother and grandmother were in the section that collapsed first, and the family hasn’t heard from them, Rodriguez told CNN.

“You always hold out hope,” he said. “Until we definitively know, we are trying to stay hopeful. But after seeing the video of the collapse it’s increasingly difficult, because they were in that section that was pancaked in, in the first section that fell in, and then the other building fell on top of it, so it’s not easy to watch.”

Rodriguez said he and his mother didn’t really think anything about the creaking noise.

“It was just a comment she made offhand, that’s why she woke up, and then she wasn’t able to go back to sleep afterward — but now in hindsight, you always wonder,” he said.

The family is still holding out hope for good news, Rodriguez said.

“We are praying for a miracle, but at the same time trying to be as realistic about it as possible,” he said. “Until we definitely know, there is hope. It’s just dwindling by the minute.”

The Patel family

Vishal Patel, his wife Bhavna Patel, and their 1-year-old daughter Aishani Patel are believed to be among the missing, their niece Sarina Patel told CNN, adding that Bhavna Patel is four months pregnant.

Judy Spiegel

Kevin Spiegel, who lived in Champlain Towers with his wife, Judy, said he was on a business trip in California when the building collapsed.

When he woke up in the middle of the night, he had an emergency notice on his phone, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, and he notified the rest of his family.

“We’re very hopeful that the community here will be able to find our loved ones,” said Josh Spiegel, Judy’s son, who lives in Orlando.

“My mom is an absolutely amazing person,” Josh Spiegel said. “She’s a fighter, and she fights for every single one of us, and we won’t stop … fighting until we find her,” he said.

“We have a lot of hope that Judy is still alive, and still there,” said Kevin Spiegel. “She’s an amazing person.”

Her daughter, Rachel Spiegel, last received a text from her mother around 9 p.m. Wednesday — roughly four and a half hours before the collapse, she told CNN.

That text was about a princess dress that Judy ordered for one of Rachel’s daughters. The family has been Judy’s main focus, Rachel said.

Judy has a bond with her grandchildren, and “the other kids that we hang out with, they love Grandma Judy — everybody calls her Grandma Judy,” Rachel said.

Cassondra Stratton

Cassondra Stratton, the wife of Michael Stratton, senior policy advisor with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, is among those still believed to be missing, his law firm’s spokesperson Lara Day told CNN.

Garciella Cattarossi and some of her relatives

Garciella Cattarossi, her daughter Estella and Cattarossi’s elderly parents are missing after the collapse, Cattarossi’s friend Mariela Porras told CNN on Friday.

When Porras learned of the collapse and realized it was Cattarossi’s building, she called Cattarossi but got no answer, she said.

She described Cattarossi as a talented photographer who has been working to get her real estate license and “is just a wonderful person trying to always do the right thing.”

3 members of Velasquez family

Three members of the Velasquez family are also believed missing after the building collapse, according to family members.

David Velasquez posted on Facebook that his parents, Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, and Angela Maria Velasquez, 60, live in the 12-story residential building.

His sister Theresa Velasquez, 36, had come to visit her parents and was staying with them at the time of the collapse.

David Velasquez’s wife confirmed that they were missing in a text message to CNN. She said the family requests privacy at this time.

Parents say their son is missing

Ronit Felszer and Carlos Naibryf told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night that their son, Ilan Naibryf, is missing.

Ilan and his girlfriend were in town for a funeral and staying in the condo at an apartment her family had, Naibryf’s parents said.

Describing him as a “loyal friend, a passionate, good, kind, generous young man,” Felszer said their son is turning 22 in September and due to graduate the University of Chicago as a physics major next May.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ana Zuniga, Melissa Alonso, Jamiel Lynch, Abel Alvarado, Valentina Moreira, Jacqueline Rose, Catherine Carter, Camille Furst, Keith Allen, Rebekah Riess, Stefano Pozzebon, Hannah Sarisohn, David Williams, Gerardo Lemos and Radina Gigova contributed to this report.