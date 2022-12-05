Russia launches fresh barrage of missiles towards Ukraine

By Olga Voitovych, Sebastian Shukla, Sana Noor Haq and Victoria Butenko, CNN

Russian forces unleashed a new round of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday, ramping up attacks on the central and southeastern regions of the country.

“We see that strategic bombers have taken off and the first wave of missiles was already launched,” said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Forces, adding that there may be several more assaults.

The deadly strikes killed at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, and at least two people in Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities.

Air defense systems in the capital, Kyiv, are also “working” due to the “movement of missiles towards the region,” according to military official Oleksii Kuleba.

The shelling cut water and electricity access in Kryvyi Rih and in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, amid shortages across the country following recent Russian attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

The water supply company Infoksvodokanal said that in Odesa, “all pumping station and reserve lines are without power — thus consumers don’t have water.”

“Part of the city is without electricity, some boiler houses and pumping stations are off,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, a military official in Kryvyi Rih.

Most of the Russian missiles were intercepted: Kyiv

The Ukrainian Air Force said they had intercepted more than 60 Russian missiles on Monday, repelling further attacks on power facilities.

“In total, more than 70 missiles were launched. According to preliminary information, 38 cruise missiles (Kh-101 /Kh-555) were launched from eight strategic missile Tu-95M (bombers) from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk, Rostov region,” the air force said on Telegram.

“The enemy also struck with 22 ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles from the Black Sea Fleet ships.”

“In addition, Ukraine was attacked from the Black Sea by Tu-22m3 long-range bombers with three cruise missiles, as well as Su-35 fighters with six guided missiles,” the statement added.

“I’d like to thank the air defense forces, our power engineers and our people. Air defense intercepted most of the missiles. Power engineers have already started to restore electricity. Our people never give up,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Monday.

