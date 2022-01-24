Four injured, gunman dead, after shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany

By Stephanie Halasz and Nina Avramova, CNN

A lone gunman opened fire in an auditorium at Heidelberg University in south west Germany on Monday, injuring four people, police said.

The perpetrator, described as a young man, is dead, a police spokesman told CNN.

Police said the lone gunman began shooting while a lecture was taking place, before running outside.

A police spokesperson told Reuters they believe he killed himself.

One of those shot in the incident was seriously injured, according to CNN’s German affiliate n-tv.

At this stage, officers cannot determine a motive for the incident in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, the police spokesman told CNN.

A large-scale police operation is underway: “Police and emergency services are on the scene,” Mannheim Police said in a tweet.

Heidelberg University is Germany’s oldest, according to its website.

