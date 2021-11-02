Israel’s prime minister threatens no-show if COP26 organizers fail to fix wheelchair access issue

By Andrew Carey, CNN

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told COP 26 organizers to fix an issue with wheelchair access to the main venue or he is cancelling his appearance at the event on Tuesday.

The sharply worded threat came after Israel’s Energy Minister, Karine Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, was unable to attend Monday’s proceedings.

According to an official travelling with the Prime Minister’s delegation to Scotland, Israeli officials spent two hours trying to get Minister Elharrar into the COP venue Monday but “due to it not being fully wheelchair accessible, the efforts were unsuccessful and the Minister could not enter.”

“A formal complaint was issued from the Prime Minister’s Office to COP organizers on the matter. Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett has said that if Minister Karine Elharar can’t get in tomorrow, he won’t be attending,” the statement added.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is not part of the delegation, tweeted, “it is impossible to safeguard our future and address the climate crisis, without first and foremost caring for people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.”

Britain’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Neil Wigan, was quick to say sorry.

“I am disturbed to hear that [Karine Elharrar] was unable to attend meetings at COP26. I apologise deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone,” he tweeted.

