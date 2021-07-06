Luxembourg prime minister’s Covid-19 condition is ‘serious but stable’

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Sharon Braithwaite and Pierre Bairin, CNN

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in “serious, but stable” condition in hospital with the coronavirus, his government said Monday.

Bettel will remain in the hospital for two to four days due to the persistence of Covid-19 symptoms, it added.

The 48-year-old tested positive just over a week ago on June 27 following a European Union summit and was hospitalized Sunday for “additional tests and analysis.”

“During this weekend, the symptoms observed did not abate, which led the Prime Minister to be hospitalized as a precaution. At that time, insufficient oxygen saturation was diagnosed and the Prime Minister has been under continuous medical observation since then,” the government said in a statement Monday.

“The Prime Minister’s current medical condition is considered serious, but stable. Thus, the medical staff surrounding the Prime Minister decided that hospitalization is currently necessary in order to be able to continue the observation, this for an estimated duration of 2-4 days.”

Bettel will continue to be in charge of government decisions while in hospital, but the country’s finance minister will be responsible for signing official documents in Bettel’s absence, according to the statement.

“In order to best guarantee the continuity of current affairs operations, the Minister of Finance, Pierre Gramegna received signing authority. The Prime Minister will continue to be responsible for the coordination of government work and will carry out his functions remotely.”

Bettel received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on May 6.

Luxembourg, one of Europe’s smallest nations with a population of over 600,000, has recorded a slight increase in infections in recent days, according to data from the government. During the week of June 21 to 27, 107 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The country has reported 71,429 infections and 818 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data. To date, 34.99% of the population has been vaccinated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite reported from London and Pierre Bairin from Paris.