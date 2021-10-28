China submits new emissions pledge to UN with modest increase in commitments

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

China, the world’s biggest polluter, has made only a small improvement in its emission-cutting plan formally submitted to the UN on Thursday, just days before the start of a crucial G20 leaders meeting in Rome and climate summit in Glasgow.

The submission is a disappointment to leaders who have been pressuring the country to make a significant jump in its pledges and to speed up it plans to decarbonize its economy.

In the new plan — known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) — China said it aimed to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060, a pledge that President Xi Jinping had previously announced, and said it would lower its CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) by over 65% from the 2005 level by 2030. China’s emissions plans are set out in terms of “carbon intensity” which allows for more emissions the more the country’s GDP grows.

Previously, China had pledged that renewables would make up 25% of its installed power capacity, and wind and solar to make up 16.5% of its energy, by 2025, details that were also included in it submission.

The plan, formally submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is a modest improvement compared to China’s previous one, which envisioned the country’s CO2 emissions to peak “around 2030” and to lower CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 60% to 65% from the 2005 level.

Helen Mountford, World Resources Institute’s vice president for Climate and Economics said that China was a powerful played in closing the 25% gap between current climate commitments and the emission reductions that are necessary to keep temperatures from rising beyond 1.5° degrees Celsius.

“If the world is going to have any chance of coming to grips with the climate crisis, China — as well as all other major emitters — needs to graduate from taking small steps to giant leaps toward a cleaner and safer future,” she said.

