‘Disturbing and unnecessary prank’: Body-like object prompts investigation

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A rural Missouri sheriff’s department is investigating a “disturbing and unnecessary prank.”

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible human body on Bollinger County Road 872 at an area known as the Artesian Well Thursday evening. When deputies, North County Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders and Bollinger County EMS arrived in the area they found a large piece of plastic tape closed with duct tape. Inside of the plastic were clothes stuffed with trash that was disguised to appear as though it was a human body.

After confirming there was no body, officials deemed the situation “rather a disturbing and unnecessary prank.”

