Deputies: Man arrested after entering high school, stealing vehicle

LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Deputies say a Portland man is in custody after getting a report about the location of a stolen vehicle at McKenzie High School in Lane County.

On Friday morning Oregon State Police and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the location of a 2020 Chevy Traverse reported stolen out of Albany.

An investigation uncovered staff at McKenzie High School looked at security footage and noticed the suspect associated with the stolen vehicle had entered the main hallway of the school that was later put on lockdown.

Security footage revealed the suspect was seen walking outside on school property and a trooper was able to take the man into custody about a mile away from the school grounds. Lockdown was then lifted.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Walker-Graham of Portland. He was transported to the Lane County Jail and lodged on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass in the first degree and theft of lost or mislaid property in the first degree.

