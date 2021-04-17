3-year-old Jamayla’s daycare friends honor her life

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Neighbors held another vigil for the three-year-old girl killed in North Nashville Monday night, this time with all her daycare friends.

At first glance, it didn’t look like a memorial. Pink and purple balloons dotted the sky, four of which spelled out ‘BINK,’ three-year-old Jamayla’s nickname. Her favorite Disney characters showed up, children were laughing and hula hooping. “I wanted to do it for Jamayla,” Kareale Duncan said.

“This was the things we did. We worked chalk, bubbles. She loved lip gloss.” Duncan was her daycare teacher and knew Jamayla her whole life.

‘When she first started crawling, walking, talking,” Duncan recalled. “I potty trained her. I taught her how to say her first and last name.”

Jamayla died Monday night after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, a reality Duncan and her neighbors are still trying to come to terms with.

“Jamayla came to daycare that Monday morning,” Duncan said. “It’s very, very sad tragic.”

Friday, though, was for the kids.

“They’re like ‘Jamayla not coming back. Butter coming back, Jamayla gone to heaven,'” Duncan said. She pointed to a bench being rebuilt. “That’s the bench we’d have our snacks on. That was our bench.”

At the end of the night, neighbors released the purple and pink balloons into the sky around her bench.

“Jamayla was a very lovable girl.”

