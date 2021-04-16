Police pull German Shepherd named ‘Booger’ from pickup’s undercarriage

National-World

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A German Shepherd named Booger is safe thanks to the efforts of Lufkin police and first responders.

Sunday morning, Booger’s owner, Roger Grimes called authorities after seeing the dog’s tail sticking out from under the pickup.

“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind,” said Grimes.

Turns out the 2-year-old pup was frightened during overnight storms and climbed into the undercarriage.

Officer Zane Anthony responded to Grime’s home in the 1400 block of Sue Drive and called for the help of Lufkin Fire and Animal Control.

Lufkin Fire Capt. Eric Parrish, along with Capt. Jason Stuck and Firefighter Desmond Garcia worked together to free Booger.

Rescuers were able to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar, allowing them to slowly pull the frightened animal from the undercarriage.

Firefighters then reinstalled Grimes’ sway bar and driveshaft.

Rescuers documented the whole incident and shared it on their Facebook page.

