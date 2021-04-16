Metropolitan District says its water is not the source of Legionella detected at nursing home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — The Metropolitan District (MDC) said its water is not the source of Legionella found in water samples at a Rocky Hill nursing home.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health issued an emergency order after water samples from the Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill tested positive for Legionella.

The bacteria can grow and spread in water systems like shower heads, faucets, tubs and other water sources.

If anyone inhales droplets of the contaminated water, Legionnaires Disease, a serious type of pneumonia, can develop.

In a press release on Thursday, MDC said there are no quality concerns with its water supply, and that the water quality issue at Apple Rehab is “site specific to the facility.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.