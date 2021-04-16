Controversial asphalt plant gets another rejection from county leaders

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A controversial asphalt plant proposal for East Flat Rock got a vote of disapproval from the Henderson County Planning Board on Thursday. The board voted 5-2 to recommend the Henderson County Board of Commissioners deny the request to conditionally rezone the land from community commercial to industrial to allow for the plant’s construction.

This is the second time developer Jeff Shipman, of Southeastern Asphalt, has tried to get the plant built off Spartanburg Highway. The proposal was first introduced in 2020 but was defeated after lots of community concerns, particularly from a large group called the Friends of East Flat Rock. The group is fighting the proposal just as hard this time around. At the start of Thursday night’s meeting, planning board members reminded the audience to remain respectful and avoid “screaming and yelling.”

After the previous neighborhood compatibility meeting on the proposal in March lasted more than four hours, planning board members decide to limit public input, giving each side about 30 minutes to make their case. About five or so people spoke in favor of the plant. So many people signed up to speak against the plant that many didn’t get a chance to talk because of the time constraints.

One of the major concerns residents had was regarding the rezoning. Many argued the current zoning should stay.

“Most of us, when we bought houses, looked at the zoning. We made decisions to put our life’s savings into properties based on zoning. If that zoning is not honored, what good is it?” asked Shannon Nicholson, whose comments were met by applause.

Other concerns ranged from noise to pollution to environmental and financial impacts on neighbors nearby. The property is adjacent to many residential properties.

A commercial real estate appraiser spoke in favor of the developer, saying the proposal would not impact nearby property values negatively, though a board member brought her research into question.

Many residents said the plant just wouldn’t fit the environment in the neighborhood and allowing such a rezoning would create a slippery slope.

“It belongs in industrial parks, not backyards and does not fit the community plan. Pandora’s box will be open for other businesses to force their way into areas not zoned for them,” another concerned resident said.

But Shipman emphasized that the project’s plans abide by county planning standards and maintain an appropriate distance from other residential properties and schools, churches, etc. He said he also plans to put a buffer around the property. Shipman said the plant would be an economic benefit to the area by creating about 18 jobs.

A few of the people who spoke in support of the project said the concerns from other residents are not rooted in fact.

“The facts do not support the fear. The science does not support the fear. This asphalt plant will not negatively impact this community,” one residents said, speaking in support of the project.

Though the proposal faces an uphill battle, it seems with all of the community opposition it could still come to fruition. The vote from the Henderson County Planning Board on Thursday night was essentially a recommendation. The proposal will now go before the Henderson County Board of Commissioners, which will have the final say on the project. A date for that has not been announced.

