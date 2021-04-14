Police investigate after 7-year-old child shot in legs at park

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police are investigating after a 7-year-old child was reportedly shot Tuesday night at a northeast Oklahoma City park.

According to police, officers responded at about 8 p.m. to OU Children’s Hospital. A child came to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The mother of the child told police that at about 7:30 p.m., she was at the park near Northeast 27th Street and North Prospect Avenue, and that her son had been shot while playing at the park.

The child reportedly told police that he was playing tag by the big-kid swings when he got shot.

Police said the he suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. Medical staff at the hospital said his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any further information.

