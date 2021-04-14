City to continue free summer camps for kids

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Summer is right around the corner and that means lots of kids on summer break.

St. Louis City is offering its annual free summer camps, even though things will look different.

“We normally serve 1-300 children. We’re now going to serve 30 children in four week sessions,” said Evelyn Rice, Commissioner of Recreation for the city. “We’ll have two four week sessions beginning on June 7.”

There are seven different locations for camps this year, however spots are filling up fast.

Sign up is available on the city’s site or by calling 314-289-5320.

