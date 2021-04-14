Bishop accused of child rape to face charges

National-World

BOSTON (WCVB) — A Boston bishop facing several counts of child rape is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

George Swain, 71, the bishop of Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, faces arraignment on seven counts of rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Swain was previously arraigned in connection with the alleged offenses last year.

“Bishop Swain is accused of using his position of trust and authority to ingratiate himself to his victims and their families, grooming them in order to gain access to targets for his sexual abuse. He allegedly preyed on his victims’ faith and used it as an entryway into their lives,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Prosecutors said they learned of the alleged abuse in September 2020. The charges against Swain represent offenses committed against three males when they were in their teens or younger, officials said.

The victims, who are now in their 30s, said the assaults happened at the church and at Swain’s Dorchester home.

Swain is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court.

