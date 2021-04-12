Teen arrested in deadly stabbing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A Lake St. Louis teen was arrested in after a 29-year-old woman found dead in a north St. Louis City home Saturday night.

Police found 29-year-old Jamanda Gordon, stabbed to death inside the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue after 9:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Ahmad Thirdkill, 19, of Lake St. Louis was arrested and charged with murder and armed criminal action.

He is held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.