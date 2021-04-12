New shop takes ‘green’ approach to selling groceries

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A new shop opening Monday in Kansas City takes a green new approach to selling groceries.

Pantry Goods Market at 910 W. 39th St. offers a variety of locally sourced good and products, none of which will come with single use plastics.

“All of our packaging is either returnable or compostable,” says Marcelle Clements who owns the shop.

The store’s shelves are lined with jars and bottles which customers can rent for a small deposit, then either return or reuse them when they come back.

Other products will come in paper packaging, which is more difficult to produce and transport, but breaks down in a matter of months as opposed to the years it takes for plastic bags to decompose.

“We also work with a lot of local farmers for produce and meats,” she tells KCTV5, “one of the things about sourcing food locally is that it reduces our carbon footprint.”

According to one government study, many of the fruits and vegetables we eat travel hundreds, even thousands of miles before finally reaching our plates.

Clements tells us Pantry Goods’ food and products are grown or created here in the greater Kansas City area.

“We work with small farmers because they use really good techniques for growing food,” she says, “we also believe organic foods are better for us and better for the planet by not using pesticides and herbicides.”

Pantry Goods will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00AM to 7:00PM.

You can also order online for next-day delivery within 35 miles of the store.

