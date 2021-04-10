A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch home improvement shows

National-World

If you feel like watching home improvement shows causes you to spend more money on your remodeling, here’s your chance to earn some cash while binge-watching “Fixer Upper.”

The website ReviewHomeWarranties is offering to pay someone $1,000 to watch 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.

The shows chosen by the website to watch include “Curb Appeal,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Fixer Upper,” “Flip or Flop,” “Flipping Out,” “HGTV Design Star,” “House Hunters,” “Property Brothers,” “Rehab Addict” and “This Old House.”

The selected candidate will have to watch at least 10 episodes of the three shows within a month and fill out a worksheet about the experience.

“Home improvement shows have been around since the 1970s, but in the last ten years, they have become an obsession. We just can’t seem to get enough of these makeover shows and no wonder — the winning combination of inspiration and expertise is perfectly mixed to draw us in and keep us wanting more,” according to the website, which reviews home warranty providers.

The website says it’s looking for someone with “enthusiasm for home improvement shows, especially the most popular ones” and “strong attention to detail.”

You can apply on the ReviewHomeWarranties website until May 10.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a US citizen or permanent resident.