6 hurt in Fort Worth, Texas, freeway shooting

National-World

Six people were injured Friday night when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway, police said.

The two vehicles, which police say each had several occupants, were traveling eastbound on the Southwest Loop of the 820 freeway just after 10 p.m. local time, when people began shooting for unknown reasons, according to police.

Stray bullets hit a woman driving an unrelated vehicle and a man who was inside his house on the service road, police said.

Six people in all were shot and taken to hospitals, police said, where one was in critical condition and five were being treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The suspects are unknown and were at large, said police, who consider the incident gang-related.