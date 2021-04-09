Suspect crashes into home in police chase; 1 injured

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A car being chased by Clay County deputies early Friday morning crashed into a Northland home’s garage, sending the driver to the hospital.

The chase started around 3 a.m. and involved the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies chased the suspect to North Troost Avenue and NE 80th Terrace, where the driver lost control and crashed into a nearby home’s garage, authorities said.

Nobody inside the home was injured, but the driver was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. That driver’s condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said why they were chasing the suspect.

