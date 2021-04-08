Man arrested in double homicide of 7-year-old girl, father

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the January murder of a local father and his 7-year-old daughter.

Javonn Nettles, 28, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Officials said Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26, and Dmyah Fleming, 7, were shot inside a parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue just after 8 p.m. in the Central West End on Jan. 24.

The 26-year-old man died on the scene and the younger Fleming was taken to a hospital where she later died. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her father – who family identified as Darrion Rankin-Fleming – were found shot to death Sunday night in St. Louis City’s Central West End neighborhood.

CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $30,000 for an arrest in the case. Days later, the ATF announced it was contributing $10,000 to the effort, bringing the total to $40,000.

This happened in the eastern part of the Central West End neighborhood, near Midtown. Several restaurants and businesses are in this area. Retreat Gastropub and Narwhal’s closed their doors early because of the double shooting.

At a vigil, Rankin-Fleming’s mother said he recently moved the area because it was safer.

“It’s so many people that loved my granddaughter and my son, and I have to be alright because I pray, and I know that God doesn’t make mistakes. My son wouldn’t have been okay without his daughter and she would not have been okay without him. I just hope that they’re found,” said Suketta Rankin

