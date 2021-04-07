Family of the 16-year-old boy killed in an officer-involved shooting speaks out

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — Tears were heard Tuesday night from the sister of this 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Honolulu Police Monday.

The family identified the victim in the officer-involved shooting as 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

Monday night, shots were fired at the end of a police chase that started on the East side of O’ahu and ended near Kalakaua Avenue. Six people were in the car, two of them were shot, Sykap and another 14-year-old boy who was last reported in serious condition.

“He was the baby of the family. They shot him five times like he’s a criminal or something… If you ever have a son, he’s all of the above. Do you have kids? How do you look at your kids? That’s how he is in our eyes. And that’s how he is and should be in everybody else’s eyes. And that’s how he should be in everybody else’s eyes,” said brother Maruo Sykap.

Iremamber was born in Guam and was the youngest of eight children in the Sykap family.

His bother Maruo acknowledged Iremamber made some bad choices in his young life, sources confirm he has a history that includes multiple arrests.

