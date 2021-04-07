1 arrested, 2 sought after teen steals, totals police cruiser

National-World

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A teenager is accused of stealing a police cruiser and totaling it.

While the 15-year-old was arrested, police continue to search for two other suspects.

The teen is actually accused of stealing two cars, one of them the police cruiser.

Police said it was a quite a chaotic scene. It involved a pursuit and two separate foot chases.

They said officers spotted one stolen car around 9 p.m. last night in the Park Avenue area.

The driver struck the police cruiser and then fled.

Police tried to stop the driver, which led to a short pursuit. However, the pursuit was broken off.

Shortly afterwards, the driver then returned to the Park Avenue area.

Another officer saw the car and pulled behind a warehouse.

Police said the suspect rammed into the police cruiser.

At that point, there was a foot chase. The suspect then got into the police cruiser, stole it, and crashed into a telephone pole.

Officers said the cruiser was totaled.

Another foot chase ensued. Police used K9s to track the suspect.

The 15-year-old was arrested, but the two other suspects who were also involved got away.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The officer has since been released.

As for the 15-year-old, the suspect is set to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.

The teen faces a number of charges, including stealing two cars, reckless endangerment, and assault on a police officer.

