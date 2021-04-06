Surprise! Dolly’s partner in West Asheville mural has been Ru-vealed

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There’s a new face now greeting visitors in West Asheville.

The Dolly Parton mural on Haywood Road near Beauty Parade Hair Salon now has a new addition.

The face of famous drag queen and television star RuPaul has been added to the side of building.

Artist Gus Cutty created the mural in 2018 and has been updating it over the past few weeks.

