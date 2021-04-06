Police say they’re responding to a shooting in Frederick, Maryland

National-World

Police in Maryland are “on scene responding to an active shooter” in the city of Frederick on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from city police.

“Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down,” the Frederick Police Department said on Twitter.

Officers were called to a location in the northeast of the city, about a 4-mile drive east of the US Army’s Fort Detrick, according to police.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to assist, the ATF’s office in Baltimore said on Twitter.

Frederick is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Washington, DC.

This developing story will be updated.