Man drives vehicle inside store

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATTLEBORO, Massachussetts (WCVB) — A bizarre incident that happened inside an Attleboro store earlier this year was captured on video.

The multi-surveillance camera video allegedly shows Rick Woodruff crashing his vehicle through the doors of the Hobby Lobby on Newport Avenue in February.

Woodruff backs his vehicle up, rams the doors again and drives around inside the store.

The 36-year-old Somerville man was arrested a short time later. He claimed to have no memory of the incident.

The crash caused extensive damage to the store.

Woodruff appeared in court Monday. He was ordered to stay away from the store and undergo a mental health treatment.

He’s due back in court in June.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.