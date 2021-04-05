State Police help bring Easter joy to young girl

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAMPSHIRE, Connecticut (WFSB) — CT State Police are spreading the love this Easter.

A young girl named Eyvie was surprised when she opened her door on Saturday to find a motorcade of State Police vehicles with a special package just for her.

Eyvie was more than elated when she opened the bag to find not only brand new toys, but an iPad as well.

She even got to meet a State Police K9.

CT State Police worked with the New Hampshire and Massachusetts State Police to pull off this surprise.

State Police say that Eyvie tragically lost both of her parents in separate incidents a few months ago, but helped put a smile on her face this Easter.

“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to take part and meet Eyvie. She is an amazingly strong and resilient girl and we were honored she shared her bright smile with us this morning!” State Police said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.