Man drives truck into hospital

MEDFORD, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say one person was taken into custody after driving a pickup truck into a hospital building on Friday.

At about 12:29 p.m. officers responded to Providence Hospital for a vehicle that drove into the building. When officers arrived on scene they discovered a 1994 Dodge Ram 1500 had gone through the front doors at the north entrance to one of the buildings.

The male driver was immediately detained without incident and no injuries were reported. An investigation revealed that the driver intentionally drove into the building and drove 110 feet down the hallway before stopping at the elevator.

The amount of damage to the building is not known at this time. Officers believe the driver was having a mental health crisis and provided him with the appropriate care. Criminal charges are pending against the man, but his name is not being released at this time.

