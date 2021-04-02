Authorities remove mountain lion from tree in golf course

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Authorities removed a mountain from a tree in a Summerlin golf course on Thursday.

Clark County Animal Control and the Nevada Department of Wildlife responded to calls saying that a mountain lion was spotted in the Summit Club residential community west of Town Center Drive and south of Flamingo road. Authorities say they found a female lion about 15 feet up in a tree.

Authorities used tranquilizer guns to sedate the mountain lion, weighing about 60 lbs. according to estimates. The lion then was transported to the foothills of the Spring Mountains, where NDOW officers administered medicine to reverse effects of the tranquilizer.

A Clark County spokesperson said the animal recovered from the tranquilizer in about 90 minutes and returned to the wild.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the mountain lion is believed to be the same whose image has been captured on security cameras near West Flamingo Road and I-215 in recent weeks. The department said it does not know for certain whether it is the same one.

